You’re likely aware that today’s job market is more volatile–and competitive–than ever before. Across all industries, the number of people vying for a limited number of coveted positions continues to rise. Amidst the uncertainty and economic fallout caused by the global pandemic, one thing is abundantly clear: if you’re going to cut through the competition and get noticed by the headhunters and gatekeepers who stand between you and locking down your next great job, you’re going to need to be tenacious and at your absolute best at every step of the job hunt.