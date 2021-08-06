Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Enhanced federal unemployment benefits are soon coming to an end

By Ashley Hanley
kxlp941.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe enhanced federal unemployment benefits are soon coming to an end. If you are receiving the additional 300-dollars a week on top of your regular unemployment benefits, those federal payments will end the week of September 4th. To verify which benefits you are receiving, check your unemployment insurance account. Minnesotans will also receive official notification in the mail from the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) unemployment Insurance office. State job officials are hosting three webinars this month that will teach how to use CareerForce – the state’s workforce system which can help you find employment. The webinars are August 17th, 24th, and 31st via Facebook Live.

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesotans#Careerforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Economypvtimes.com

Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reminding recipients of federal extended unemployment benefits that their benefits expire in early September. Several benefit programs are set to expire on Sept. 4 at midnight: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and State Extended Benefits.
EconomyPosted by
Hutch Post

Labor Dept. announces funding to modernize unemployment system in states

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a series of actions to modernize and reform a cornerstone of our economic infrastructure, the unemployment insurance system. Over the last year alone, the unemployment insurance system has helped nearly 53 million workers stay afloat during a pandemic and economic crisis and put nearly $800 billion into the economy – staving off an even deeper recession.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Money

Will Congress Extend Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Again?

Millions of people are facing a dramatic financial cliff as every federal pandemic unemployment program is set to expire in less than one month. Roughly 7.5 million Americans stand to lose all of their income from one of three federal programs scheduled to end this Labor Day weekend. Another 4.2 million will see their benefits cut down to just their state unemployment payments. While they’ll still receive some money, state unemployment benefits are often not enough to cover living expenses.
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Will Oklahoma start paying pandemic-era unemployment benefits again?

Following an Oklahoma County judge's ruling, will the state will start paying out pandemic-era unemployment benefits again?. It's too early to say for sure. Unemployed Oklahomans are waiting for answers after an Oklahoma County judge ruled that several federal unemployment programs must be temporarily reinstated. Confusing the issue was a nearly simultaneous order by the Oklahoma Supreme Court that it should hear that case instead of the lower court.
Economyaudacy.com

DETR: All Federal Pandemic UI Extended Benefit Programs End in Sept

Carson City, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) issued a reminder on Monday to all claimants receiving federal extended unemployment benefits that those benefits expire at midnight on September 4, 2021. This applies to the following federal programs:. - Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC),...
Healthwcyb.com

Employees fired for refusing vaccinations may not be eligible for unemployment benefits

Some companies are requiring employees to get their vaccination or face termination, but an employee fired for refusing may not be eligible for unemployment benefits. According to Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Spokesperson Chris Cannon, to be eligible for the Tennessee unemployment compensation program, employees cannot be at fault for their termination.
Oklahoma StateBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Judge orders Oklahoma to resume supplemental $300 unemployment payments

An Oklahoma County district judge has ordered the state to resume paying $300 a week in additional unemployment benefits to thousands of Oklahomans who are out of work due to the pandemic. In granting the preliminary injunction sought by those suing to restore the payments, District Judge Anthony L. Bonner...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks’ Fate Through Unemployment Rate

The biggest question floating in the air of the United States of America is whether there are possibilities for the federal government to provide the people with the fourth round of stimulus checks or not. However, if looking through the eyes of the unemployment data, the chances of the federal aid payments are lessening day by day. The national unemployment rate recorded in the month of July was 5.4%. The figure that was taken in June was 5.9%. Though the difference is not much, however, this is the first time the country has witnessed such low levels of unemployment since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Read further to get a clear idea of the connection with the stimulus checks.
BusinessPosted by
Fatherly

Inflation Could Benefit Families in a Surprising Way Soon

The 65 million elderly, disabled, and widowed Americans who receive monthly Social Security checks are due for a sizeable raise for the first time in years, an increase that could relieve some of the pressure on working families’ finances. Here’s what you need to know. Since 1975, the Social Security...
Economyksro.com

Unemployment Benefits to Expire Affecting Two Million Californians

A number of pandemic-related unemployment benefits are set to expire next month. According to an analysis by the Century Foundation, around two million out of work Californians are set to lose a maximum of $750 a week on September 4th. The reason is that the state’s unemployment rate is below eight percent, which is the cutoff point for enhanced payments. Experts say, that even with the positive job numbers this week, the economy won’t be able to absorb the millions of workers looking for employment after their benefits end.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden open to extending federal unemployment bump amid labor shortage

President Biden is open to extending a $300 weekly unemployment insurance supplement that businesses say caused a labor shortage, but he hasn’t yet made up his mind, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The supplement, set to expire the first week of September, has given low-wage workers a...
EconomyAOL Corp

7.5 million workers face 'historic' unemployment benefits cliff in September

An estimated 7.5 million unemployed workers will be left with no benefits in September when key pandemic unemployment programs are set to end. “I would call it historic,” Andrew Stettner, an unemployment insurance expert and senior fellow at The Century Foundation (TCF), told Yahoo Money when asked about the benefits ending. “We've had temporary federal unemployment benefits many times before, during economic recessions, but Congress has never cut them off with this many people still relying on them.”
New York City, NYWHEC TV-10

Claimants struggle to certify NYS unemployment benefits on the phone

NEW YORK (WHEC) — Many New Yorkers have been struggling to certify their unemployment benefits this weekend. Numerous viewers told News10NBC on Sunday that they are having a difficult time certifying their claims using the New York State Department of Labor's TEL-SERVICE phone line. News10NBC called the number and received...

Comments / 0

Community Policy