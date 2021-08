Colts Activate Xavier Rhodes, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Julién Davenport From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Waive Rolan Milligan, Jalen Morton; Place J.J. Nelson On Injured Reserve

The Colts announced a contract extension for two-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard on Sunday. Leonard has excelled since the Colts drafted him with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He led the NFL in tackles (163) en route to being named the 2018 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and earned first-team AP All Pro honors in 2018 and 2020. Leonard also was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster in 2019 and 2020, and was named a second-team All Pro in 2019.