Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nicki Minaj Says Jessie J's Story About How She Joined "Bang Bang" Isn't Exactly Accurate

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj is disputing Jessie J's recent story about her involvement with the song "Bang Bang." Jessie previously told Glamour the following version of events:. "Max Martin wrote 'Bang Bang,' and Ariana had been played it, I'd been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, 'Why don't we both do it?' So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this.' We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I'll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, 'How the fuck did I land this?' I literally felt like I'd won a competition."

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Max Martin
Person
Jessie J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Https T Co Orrqe4z1pn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

Nicki Minaj, Anita Baker & Halsey React to Rihanna Reaching Billionaire Status

From BadGirlRiRi to BillionaireGalRiRi, Rihanna's peers in the music industry are toasting the wealthiest female musician in the world. On Wednesday (Aug. 4), Forbes estimated that her highly successful Fenty Beauty brand increased her net worth to $1.7 billion, making her the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only after Oprah Winfrey, according to Forbes.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Rihanna Becoming the Second Wealthiest Entertainer

While many were celebrating hump day, Rihanna had more things to celebrate yesterday morning. It was announced that the Grammy-award winning singer has officially joined the billionaire club. A report from Forbes confirmed the news, thanks to the singer’s Fenty empire. Many commented on the news on social media congratulating...
Behind Viral Videos1051thebounce.com

Nicki Minaj Praises Security Guard That Let Fan Record TikTok Video

Nicki Minaj is praising the mall security guard that let a fellow fan finish her TikTok karaoke sesh to her feature in the song “Whole Lotta Money” by singer BIA. The security guard tells TikTok user @zhachanel2 that she and her photographer can’t be “doing that” in the mall but he actually didn’t reprimand them–instead, he just walked away and let the TikToker do her thing.
CelebritiesComplex

Nicki Minaj Boosts Instagram Following of Security Guard Who Let Fan Rap in Store

After a successful appeal to the public, Nicki Minaj has tracked down a security guard, Michael, who let one of her fans, Zha Chanel, rap at the Zara where he was working. Cue up a supporting visual which, in this instance, is footage of Chanel’s performance off Minaj’s IG page. Note that Michael initially reacts how one would expect a security guard to act, but then after about two seconds appears to internally say alright, whatever:
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jessie J Questions Nicki Minaj About The "Weird Energy" Between Them

It has been a rough day for Jessie J after the Barbz went on the attack. The British singer sat down for an interview where she spoke about collaborating with Nicki on "Bang Bang," mentioning that the rapper heard the Ariana Grande-assisted track and asked to be on it. However, Minaj was made aware of the story and took to Twitter to say that she never asked to be included, but she was played the song and paid for her addition.
Musicwmagazine.com

Nicki Minaj Wants to Clarify Something: She Is Not the Damn Song Monitor

Nicki Minaj is a lot of things—the Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski, Nicki the Boss, Nicki The Ninja—but she wants to make one thing very clear to the general public (and former collaborator Jessie J in particular): she is not Nicki the Damn Song Monitor. She may be keeping an eye out for Selener, but she is not “snooping around for songs chile.”
Musicshinemycrown.com

Nicki Minaj Checks Jessie J Over Her Claim She Asked to Hop on Song, ‘Bang Bang’

Nicki Minaj hopped online to clarify British singer Jessie J’s claims that the rapper asked to feature on her single, “Bang, Bang,” which also featured Ariana Grande. “I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, “I’ve got to jump on this.” We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, “How the f–k did I land this?” I literally felt like I’d won a competition,” Jessie J told Glamour.
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Ariana Grande Apparently Still Isn’t a Fan of ‘Bang Bang’

Ariana Grande still doesn't really like her, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj's 2014 smash hit "Bang Bang." Jessie J recently spoke to Glamour about the possibility of collaborating with Grande on another song. During her interview, she revealed that the Grande is open to another collaboration... so long as it's "better" than "Bang Bang."
Musictalentrecap.com

Jessie J to Nicki Minaj: “Bang Bang Would Never Have Been What it was Without You Guys”

Jessie J posted a series of videos to Instagram as an apology to Nicki Minaj. Jessie J did this after Minaj tweeted denying that she begged to be on their hit song “Bang Bang.” The argument arose after Minaj saw Jessie J’s recent interview where she stated “We [Ariana Grande and Jessie J] didn’t go to her [Nicki Minaj] and ask; she wanted to do it.”
CelebritiesEW.com

Jessie J offers apology to Nicki Minaj over 'Bang Bang' drama

Jessie J has called for a ceasefire over the "Bang Bang" drama. The singer took to Instagram to apologize to rapper Nicki Minaj and thank her for clearing up the origins of their 2014 hit with Ariana Grande. "I'm sorry I got the story wrong all these years," Jessie posted...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Names Her Favorite Album Of All Time

New York, NY – The greatest album of all time debate will always be a favorite (if not futile) topic of conversation among Hip Hop fans. Whether it’s Nas’ Illmatic, Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill or Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, there are plenty of strong contenders worthy of the title.
Musiczapgossip.com

Jessie J couldn’t believe her Bang Bang duet

Jessie J felt like she “won a competition” when she recorded ‘Bang Bang’ with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. The 33-year-old singer has apologised to Nicki after she claimed that the ‘Superbass’ hitmaker had “begged” to be on the song, after the rapper revealed she had been paid by her label to take part.

Comments / 0

Community Policy