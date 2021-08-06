Cancel
Jennifer Aniston Responds to Criticism of Cutting Unvaccinated Friends Out of Her Circle

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston has responded to people who are upset over comments she made about cutting ties with people in her life who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Speaking toInStyle, Jennifer initially said "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

