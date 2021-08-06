Congresswoman Cori Bush explains position on "defund the police"

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn an interview Wednesday on CBSN, Congresswoman Cori Bush explained her position on reforming funding for police departments while also paying for private security.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

‘Do you want me to die?’ Cori Bush hits out at critics accusing her of hypocrisy over defund the police stance

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush says she spent nearly $70,000 on private security after facing attempts on her life. The Missouri representative, who has repeatedly called on her party to “defund the police”, spent just under $30,000 a month between mid-April and the end of June, according to Federal Electoral Commission filings.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cori Bush defends private security at Capitol: 'You would rather me die?'

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) on Thursday said she still supports defunding the police, despite having spent tens of thousands of dollars on personal security this year. “Defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets, because we’re trying to save lives,” Bush told CBS News in an interview outside the Capitol.
Congress & CourtsPride Publishing

Rep. Cori Bush is my ‘shero’

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) was once homeless. She wrote movingly. about sleeping with her babies in her car, with no place to go, nowhere to wash except a McDonald’s restroom, nowhere to exhale. She was homeless and working, and among a group that has coined the term ‘unhoused’...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Gutfeld blasts Cori Bush’s ‘incoherent’ anti-police rant, simultaneous defense of private security

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., defended her use of private security while pushing the defunding of police on CBS News Thursday as crime rates skyrocket in major U.S. cities. "The Five" host Greg Gutfeld considered the congresswoman’s on-air performance to be incoherent and hypocritical and challenged her to be empathetic towards her own constituents who don’t have the luxury of personal bodyguards.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Rep. Cori Bush’s disturbing, childish attempt to silence debate

Rep. Cori Bush has been sleeping on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The far-left Missouri Democrat and her allies are protesting Saturday’s expiration of the federal government’s order banning evictions nationwide. But a disturbing aspect of the congresswoman’s stunt makes this much more than a mere dispute over housing policy.

