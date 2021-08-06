Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022

Stranger Things became a surprise smash hit when the first season released back in 2016, and the next two seasons were highly-anticipated by fans everywhere. Unfortunately, those fans have already been waiting more than two years for Season 4 to debut and reveal what happens after the Season 3 finale cliffhangers, and there's still no end to the wait in sight thanks to the production delays that brought much of the entertainment industry to a halt in 2020. Between how Season 3 ended the plot and the long delays for Season 4, I find myself wondering: is Stranger Things going to end – or at least end an era – with Season 4?