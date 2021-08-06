Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022

By Richard Lawler
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic-delayed return of Netflix’s flagship nostalgia series Stranger Things has a release window: 2022. A brief teaser (stick around for a few new frames near the end) promises that “it” is almost here. While today’s news fulfills director Shawn Levy’s promise from the Free Guy press tour that we would know more about Stranger Things before that video game movie is released, it doesn’t go far into spoiler territory but wait, who is that holding the flamethrower?

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Levy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Free Guy#Nbc#Deadline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Stranger Things 4: A producer revealed when the new season arrives

Stranger Things 4 should have been released this year. There are still a few months of hope left, and producer Shawn Levy revealed some great details. Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated series on Netflix. The streaming platform has been providing details about these new episodes, but fans already want to see the full season on the platform. Will there be chances that it will be released in 2021?
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Lucifer’: The Apocalypse Is Nigh In Trailer For Netflix Series’ Sixth & Final Season

All bad things must come to an end in the Season 6 trailer for Netflix’s supernatural series Lucifer. Netflix unveiled the latest glimpse at the series’ sixth and final season on Tuesday. The trailer sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar preparing to assume his place as God. But even when the promises of Heaven await him, Lucifer has some unfinished business to tend to, including a new foe looking to destroy the titular character and take his place in power.
TV & VideosThe Verge

More than 20 free Roku Originals will premiere Friday

Roku is putting much of its massive Quibi content haul to work beginning Friday. On August 13th, nearly two dozen Roku Originals will debut on the Roku Channel. Many have not previously premiered elsewhere, including a Josh Groban-hosted series called Eye Candy that’s based on the Japanese show Sokkuri Sweets, cleaning competition show Squeaky Clean, the second season of pay-it-forward series Thanks a Million, and 10-part docuseries What Happens in Hollywood about power dynamics in the entertainment industry.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date Announcement Teased

We're all still waiting for Stranger Things Season 4. However, it looks like the wait is not as long as initially expected. Executive producer Shawn Levy may have confirmed that the fourth season's release date will finally be announced this month. There is little doubt that Stranger Things Season 4...
MoviesPosted by
Time Out New York

A subversive Stranger Things parody is debuting off-Broadway

During an era where Broadway is brimming with officially licensed adaptations, there is something extra delightful and refreshing about an unauthorized off-Broadway parody musical. Thankfully, a new laugh-out-loud comedy musical titled Strangers Sings!, an irreverent take on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, of course, is arriving soon. Directed by...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Stranger Things End An Era With Season 4 After Long Delays?

Stranger Things became a surprise smash hit when the first season released back in 2016, and the next two seasons were highly-anticipated by fans everywhere. Unfortunately, those fans have already been waiting more than two years for Season 4 to debut and reveal what happens after the Season 3 finale cliffhangers, and there's still no end to the wait in sight thanks to the production delays that brought much of the entertainment industry to a halt in 2020. Between how Season 3 ended the plot and the long delays for Season 4, I find myself wondering: is Stranger Things going to end – or at least end an era – with Season 4?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Amybeth McNulty will return to the screen, but it will not be in Stranger Things

Amybeth Mcnulty had a long period away from the cameras because her last appearance had been in November 2019 in the third season of Anne With an E. The young Irish actress wanted to relaunch her career in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed their projects. Now he prepares for reappear in a production and it will not be in Stranger Things, where he has just confirmed his participation. What is it about?
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Stranger Things Season 4 Is Almost Finished Filming, Big News Is Imminent

Filming on Stranger Things season 4 is expected to wrap filming in less than two weeks according to series producer Shawn Levy. Better yet, a new tease of the upcoming season is also promised to arrive along with the completion of the shoot. It's not quite the same as an official release date, but it's still excellent news for fans eagerly awaiting season 4, as a wrap on filming can only mean that the new episodes can't be too far away.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Stranger Things star has told people season 4 plot details

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has admitted that he has revealed some of the Netflix show's season 4 details to close friends and family. Talking exclusively to Digital Spy for the release of Free Guy, Keery (who plays Steve in the supernatural horror show) explained that he's let slip a few of the show's upcoming plot points to the people he trusts.
TV ShowsComicBook

Stranger Things TUBBZ Ducks Really Turn Things Upside Down

Last week, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things, and it looks like things are going to get even stranger in 2022. Just don't expect everyone to be a bath duck in the Upside Down. That's something that's happening right now in the real world thanks to the release of new TUBBZ figures of Eleven, Jim Hopper, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon.
Comicscosmicbook.news

'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' Trailer and Poster Released

Netflix has released a new trailer and poster for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime film, which is a prequel to the popular live-action series starring Henry Cavill. "Face your demons. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres August 23, 2021 worldwide on Netflix," states the video description. "Escaping from poverty to become a witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory, but when a new menace rises, he must face the demons of his past."
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Finds Its Showrunners (EXCLUSIVE)

Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s upcoming Peacock series has set Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to serve as co-showrunners, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Poker Face,” received a 10-episode order at Peacock back in March. Johnson created the series and will also direct and executive produce. Lyonne will star and serve as an executive producer. Plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact that the show is a one-hour mystery series. The Zuckermans’ past credits include “Prodigal Son” and “Fringe” at Fox, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” at ABC, “Suits” at USA Network, and “Haven” at Syfy. They are repped...
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Westworld season 4: Synopsis, cast, trailer and more

Westworld is one of HBO’s most innovative and imaginative series to date. After receiving a fourth season order in June 2020, production on Westworld season 4 finally got underway in June 2021, but don’t expect the show to return any time soon. Westworld season 3 premiered in 2020 and it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy