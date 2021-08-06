USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record

Team USA's Allyson Felix celebrates her bronze medal in the women's 400-meter final at the 2020 Summer Games on Friday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American Allyson Felix claimed a bronze medal in the 400-meter race Friday in Tokyo to become the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history. She also tied Carl Lewis for the most medals (10) in U.S. track history.

Felix, 35, clocked a season-best time of 49.46 seconds to finish behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and Marrilediy Paulino of the Dominican Republic in the 400-meter race. Miller-Uibo won the event with a time of 48.36 seconds.

The U.S. track legend entered the 2020 Summer Games tied with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey, who won her ninth medal in 2000.

Felix could get a chance to break Lewis' record if she is chosen for the 4x400-meter relay team. That event is scheduled for Saturday in Tokyo.

"Congratulations, Allyson Felix," Lewis tweeted Friday. "Thirty-five never looked so good. What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay."

The 10-time medalist won silver in the 200-meter run for her first career Olympic medal at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. She won silver and gold at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Felix won three golds at the 2012 Summer Games in London.

She added two golds and a silver at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier Friday, Team USA's Paul Chelimo claimed bronze in the men's 5,000-meter final. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won that event. Canada's Mohammed Ahmed claimed silver.

