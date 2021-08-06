Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m30Lt_0bJnzWmN00
Team USA's Allyson Felix celebrates her bronze medal in the women's 400-meter final at the 2020 Summer Games on Friday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American Allyson Felix claimed a bronze medal in the 400-meter race Friday in Tokyo to become the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history. She also tied Carl Lewis for the most medals (10) in U.S. track history.

Felix, 35, clocked a season-best time of 49.46 seconds to finish behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and Marrilediy Paulino of the Dominican Republic in the 400-meter race. Miller-Uibo won the event with a time of 48.36 seconds.

The U.S. track legend entered the 2020 Summer Games tied with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey, who won her ninth medal in 2000.

Felix could get a chance to break Lewis' record if she is chosen for the 4x400-meter relay team. That event is scheduled for Saturday in Tokyo.

"Congratulations, Allyson Felix," Lewis tweeted Friday. "Thirty-five never looked so good. What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay."

The 10-time medalist won silver in the 200-meter run for her first career Olympic medal at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. She won silver and gold at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Felix won three golds at the 2012 Summer Games in London.

She added two golds and a silver at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier Friday, Team USA's Paul Chelimo claimed bronze in the men's 5,000-meter final. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won that event. Canada's Mohammed Ahmed claimed silver.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from athletics

Comments / 12

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Merlene Ottey
Person
Paul Chelimo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#American#Tokyoolympics#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Carl Lewis’ wife Maria?

FORMER Olympian Carl Lewis had a lot to say about the track and field stars competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The athlete won his fair share of medals when he competed in the Olympics over two decades ago. Who is Carl Lewis?. Carl Lewis, 60, was born in Birmingham,...
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Eugene, ORRefinery29

Allyson Felix Is Wearing Her Own Brand Of Sneakers At The Olympics

When American track star Allyson Felix arrived in Eugene, Oregon this past June for the Summer Olympic Trials, the five-time Olympian and holder of nine Olympic medals wasn’t just vying for another opportunity to compete. She was also determined to use the Tokyo games as an opportunity to upend another standard.
Sportsrochesterfirst.com

Allyson Felix wins 11th medal

(CBS) – Allyson Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of her 11 medals, seven are gold. Felix combined with her American teammates to...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Michael Johnson calls USA’s men’s 4x100m relay team ‘embarrassing’ as Carl Lewis claims they did ‘everything wrong’

Michael Johnson has criticised Team USA’s men’s 4x100m relay team after their disastrous round one exit at Tokyo 2020.The United States’ men have not won the 4x100m since Sydney 2000, though there was great expectations for quartet Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley (the 100m silver medalist), Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie.They finished sixth in the round one heat, behind China, Canada, Italy, Germany and Ghana, with a time of 38.10 seconds - the eighth-fastest time among the 16 teams.After a poor changeover between Kerley and Baker, Gillespie entered the final leg in position to bank an automatic qualifying spot, but...
Sportsolympics.com

Allyson Felix goes for 400m gold as Shaunae Miller-Uibo bids for repeat

Allyson Felix is one race from history at Tokyo 2020. Level with Merlene Ottey on nine Olympic medals, Felix can go clear as the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field athletics history with a podium finish in the 400m on Friday (6 August). After winning her first-round heat...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanBuzz

Allyson Felix Married a Fellow Track Star & Started a Family

Speed is more than just a measure of distance over time. For gold medalist Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix, speed is her livelihood, her career and her legacy. Felix and her husband both were blessed with speed, and it would surprise no one if their young daughter grew up to be a speedster as well.
College SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

America's fastest college athlete Cameron Burrell – whose godfather is track and field icon Carl Lewis – dies aged 26 in unexplained parking garage incident

Former NCAA track star Cameron Burrell has died at the age of 26 following an unexplained parking garage incident. The University of Houston announced the former sprinter's death on Tuesday. 'We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the...

Comments / 12

Community Policy