Matt Yoka talks Los Angeles documentary Whirlybird

Lin-Manuel Miranda is having himself a strong year and Vivo is no exception as audiences will have a lot of fun watching this one. Vivo (Lin-Manuel Miranda) is a kinkajou or what we otherwise refer to as the rainforest “honey bear.” Not just any regular kinkajou but a one-of-a-kind one. He can dance and sing! He spends his time in the town square with his human, Andrés (Juan de Marcos), where the two of them connect through music. If you haven’t figured it out yet, this film is a musical and Miranda delivers when it comes to the film’s Latin-flavored music. Anyway, the two of them have a good thing going. It all changes when Andrés gets a letter from his former partner, Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan). The longtime diva is retiring and wants him there for her final concert. Vivo, on the other hand, feels at home in Cuba and doesn’t want to leave. Andrés wants to finally give Marta the song he wrote for her when she was leaving.