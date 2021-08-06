Matt Yoka talks Los Angeles documentary Whirlybird
Matt Yoka spoke with Solzy at the Movies during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival about the new Los Angeles documentary, Whirlybird. Yoka’s feature debut, Whirlybird, is about helicopter reporting pioneer Zoey Tur along with then-wife Marika Gerrad. They forever changed broadcast news as we know it when they reported on the 1992 Los Angeles Riots. Two years later, they hovered above the O.J. Simpson Ford Bronco pursuit during the 1994 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. Their reporting efforts brought about adrenaline but at some point, it begins to take a toll. In addition to Zoey and Marika, the documentary also features their daughter, MSNBC reporter Katy Tur.www.solzyatthemovies.com
