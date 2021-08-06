Cancel
New York City, NY

Lady Gaga Slays In Sexy Sequin Dress Leaving Tony Bennett’s Farewell Concert — Photo

By Olivia Elgart
Hollywood Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga looked fabulous in a plunging sequin dress while in NYC promoting Tony Bennett’s farewell concert. Lady Gaga, 35, has been on a roll with her outfits lately while in New York City on Aug. 6, promoting Tony Bennett’s farewell concert at Radio City Music Hall and she looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging V-neck black dress with crystal straps that was completely covered in sequins and rhinestones. The form-fitting dress hugged her toned frame perfectly and she accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a ponytail, and a bright red lip.

Lady Gaga
Marc Jacobs
Tony Bennett
New York City, NYPosted by
Variety

Tony Bennett Croons as Lady Gaga Coos in Video for Cole Porter Classic ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

With two sold-out Radio City Music Hall dates behind them, the pairing of the Tin Pan Alley crooner Tony Bennett and award winning duet partner and pop icon Lady Gaga reveal the first video from their Cole Porter tribute album, “Love for Sale,” the jazzy classic, “I Get a Kick Out of You.” In February, it was revealed that Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years prior and these Radio City dates were billed as Bennett’s last New York shows. The “I Get a Kick Out of You” video was filmed during recording sessions for the “Love for Sale” album at...
MusicPosted by
Yardbarker

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett announce new album and drop first single

Cheek to Cheek arrived Sept. 19, 2014, and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 followed by an adored 37-date tour. Love For Sale has been recorded despite Bennett, an 18-time Grammy winner and overall legend, suffering from Alzheimer's since 2016. His diagnosis was revealed in an AARP The Magazine story published in February:
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Inside Tony Bennett's Final Performance With Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett has taken his final bow. The 95-year-old singer performed his last-ever show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Thursday, accompanied by his longtime collaborator, Lady Gaga. An eyewitness told ET that the show, titled One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, was "so special."
CelebritiesLowell Sun

Tony Bennett turns 95 and celebrates with big news about final album with Lady Gaga

It’s Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday, and he’s celebrating with Lady Gaga’s announcement of their second album of duets. “The day we released ‘Cheek To Cheek’ in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter. I’m always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation,” Gaga tweeted Tuesday.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Take Us Inside the Studio With Sweet 'I Get a Kick Out of You' Video

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett give us a glimpse into their their sweet decade-long friendship in their "I Get a Kick Out of You" video, which premiered Friday (Aug. 6). "Tony's always ready," Gaga says with a smirk while Bennett's warm sugar laugh signals their transition into recording mode. While the pop icon's portion of the first verse does anything but leave us totally cold, the legendary jazz singer's beautifully raspy vocals leave his counterpart emotional.
New York City, NY101 WIXX

Lady Gaga and birthday boy Tony Bennett celebrate at Radio City: “He’s the greatest singer in the whole world”

Tuesday was legendary crooner Tony Bennett‘s 95th birthday, and he celebrated it onstage with his good friend Lady Gaga at New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall. According to Showbiz 411, Gaga opened the show by performing for an hour, singing classic songs like “Luck Be a Lady” from Guys & Dolls and the 1959 Dinah Washington song “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes,” which she dedicated to front-line healthcare workers. As USA Today reports, during her set, Gaga also announced to the crowd that she plans to be cremated, and went into the audience to serenade her sister, Natalie, with “La Vie En Rose,” which Gaga famously sang in A Star Is Born.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Sparkles in Crystal Couture Gown With Black Pumps for Her Final Concert With Tony Bennett

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga sparkled for her last performance with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall last night. The “Rain On Me” singer left her final concert with the legendary jazz musician in a dazzling black and silver Georges Hobeika couture gown. The custom silk-tulle number was covered in crystals and black and silver floral appliqués, and boasted a dramatic 3D ruffled hemline. Gaga accentuated the glamorous piece with diamond drop earrings and sparkling purple eyeshadow. Though Gaga’s shoes weren’t visible, Instagram fan videos...
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Paulina Ben-Cohen Reveals Her Celebrity Doppleganger

On the August 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, there was a very sexy bartender in the house. Mike Shouhed's girlfriend, Paulina Ben-Cohen, joined him in the Clubhouse, where she was on drink-pouring duty. Wearing her hair black hair long, the Shahs of Sunset GF wore...
New York City, NYPitchfork

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Detail New Album Love for Sale

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have revealed the details of their new album Love for Sale, which comes out October 1 via Columbia and Interscope. The record finds Bennett and Lady Gaga singing Cole Porter compositions, including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” which you can hear below. Tony...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson Dazzles In Purple-Sequined Dress At The ‘Respect’ Premiere — Photos

Jennifer Hudson attended the premiere for the highly-anticipated Aretha Franklin biopic on Aug. 8 dressed in a beautiful purple-sequined gown from Dolce & Gabbana. Jennifer Hudson, 39, looked like an absolute queen on Sunday (Aug. 8) at the premiere of her new film, Respect. The Oscar winner, who plays Aretha Franklin in the highly-anticipated biopic, dazzled at the movie’s premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Jennifer wore a strapless purple-sequined dress from Dolce & Gabbana that had a six-foot long train as she posed for photos on the carpet. She finished off her stunning look with matching purple earrings and Christian Louboutin heels.
New York City, NYShowbiz411

Happy 95th Birthday, Tony Bennett! The World Class Crooning Legend Takes the Stage Tonight with Lady Gaga

BREAKING: Gov Cuomo declares today Tony Bennett Day in New York and dedicated a bench to him in Central Park where Tony famously sits and paints. The hardest choice I had to make in a while was whether to see Tony Bennett perform tonight, on his actual 95th birthday at Radio City Music Hall or on Thursday at what might be the last show of his insanely popular and successful long run.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Reimagine 1930s Classic For Final Album Together

Seven years after their first Grammy-winning collaboration, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have teamed up once again. The New York-born superstars, who share Italian American heritage, on Friday unveiled the music video for “I Get a Kick Out of You,” which appears on their forthcoming duets album, “Love for Sale.” The pair are in resplendent voice, and their take on the 1934 Cole Porter classic ― which first appeared in the stage musical “Anything Goes” ― is a slick, jazzy throwback.
Protestsfreedomnews.tv

Protest outside Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Show Against Mandatory Vaccine

Group Protests Mandatory Vaccines outside Lady Gaga and Tony Benette show. August 3 2021 Manhattan , New York – Dozens gathered outside Radio City Hall in Manhattan to protest mandatory vaccination. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are performing today and vaccination card is required upon entry. NYC Mayor Deblasio announced...

