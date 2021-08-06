Lady Gaga Slays In Sexy Sequin Dress Leaving Tony Bennett’s Farewell Concert — Photo

With two sold-out Radio City Music Hall dates behind them, the pairing of the Tin Pan Alley crooner Tony Bennett and award winning duet partner and pop icon Lady Gaga reveal the first video from their Cole Porter tribute album, “Love for Sale,” the jazzy classic, “I Get a Kick Out of You.” In February, it was revealed that Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years prior and these Radio City dates were billed as Bennett’s last New York shows. The “I Get a Kick Out of You” video was filmed during recording sessions for the “Love for Sale” album at...