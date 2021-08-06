Lady Gaga Slays In Sexy Sequin Dress Leaving Tony Bennett’s Farewell Concert — Photo
Lady Gaga looked fabulous in a plunging sequin dress while in NYC promoting Tony Bennett’s farewell concert. Lady Gaga, 35, has been on a roll with her outfits lately while in New York City on Aug. 6, promoting Tony Bennett’s farewell concert at Radio City Music Hall and she looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging V-neck black dress with crystal straps that was completely covered in sequins and rhinestones. The form-fitting dress hugged her toned frame perfectly and she accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a ponytail, and a bright red lip.hollywoodlife.com
Comments / 0