PHOTOS: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Merchandise Collections Announced
Walt Disney World has announced the merchandise collections celebrating the resort’s 50th anniversary. We got a first look at some of these items few days ago. For 50 years, no trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has been complete without bringing home a treasured souvenir – a special something that told everyone, “I went to Disney World!” Now, as the resort gears up for its 50th anniversary, guests will soon discover a plethora of new merchandise collections launching as part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-month extravaganza that begins Oct.wdwnt.com
