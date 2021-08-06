PHOTOS: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Merchandise Collections Announced

On November 15, 1965, Walt and Roy Disney announced their “Florida project” to the largest media aggregation in Florida history, and this year, on October 1, Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Disney twenty-three marks this milestone with more than 20 pages dedicated to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Stories include a deep dive into the festivities in store for guests when they arrive at the celebration, including a revealing look at the new EPCOT nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. Also included is a “bonus” chapter from the upcoming book A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of the Most Magical Place on Earth, looking at some of the park’s most beloved entertainment through the years, as well a glimpse at classic park collectibles through the years. The front cover—featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle in their EARidescent attire—and back cover—with Remy and Emile from Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille welcoming guests to their new attraction at the EPCOT France pavilion—were shot exclusively for Disney twenty-three.