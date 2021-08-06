Jeremy Shada Reveals How ‘Dancing With Strangers’ Blends A ‘Mature Message’ With ‘Electric Energy’
With an explosion of color and some ‘moody dark lighting,’ Jeremy Shada tells a story with ‘Dancing With Strangers,’ and spoiler alert: it gets messy. “R.I.P that leather jacket,” Jeremy Shada says in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, and after watching the video for “Dancing With Strangers,” you’ll understand why. In a great sacrifice for art, Jeremy’s jacket gets covered in colored dust, water, and sparks as he sings his new song. “Dancing With Strangers” is as explosive as the effects that bathe Jeremy in the elements, both with its ‘80s-inspired beat and its hard-hitting introspective lyrics.hollywoodlife.com
