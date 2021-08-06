Jeremy Shada Reveals How ‘Dancing With Strangers’ Blends A ‘Mature Message’ With ‘Electric Energy’

Get ready to see — or actually hear — a whole new side of Jeremy Shada. After finding success with his pop-punk band Make Out Monday and rolling out hit after hit in the same genre on his Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms, the actor/musician is releasing solo music for the first time in his career. His new single "Dancing With Strangers" is out now and it's got a much different vibe than what Shada's fans may be expecting. The actor/musician trades his edgier past for a more romantic present with the anti-hookup-culture song that blends modern and vintage sounds. It's unlike anything Shada's released before — and that's exactly what the multi-talented star, who also voiced Finn on Adventure Time, wanted.