Animal League America Answers Call to Aid Injured Pup

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescued from the streets, homeless and vulnerable, this eight-month-old pup had suffered severe fractures to both of his hind legs, likely the result of being hit by a car. Despite the pain he endured, Niko managed to fend for himself for weeks. By the time he was found by the TCSPCA he had figured out a way to scoot around on his broken limbs. Unfortunately however, this meant his bones began to mend in abnormal configurations, and it has created a complex orthopedic challenge.

