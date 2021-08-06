Animal League America Answers Call to Aid Injured Pup

The pandemic brought with it so many unexpected developments. Per National Geographic, many people chose to bring home baby chicks or even full-grown chickens during those trying times. The chicken rental businesses became rather popular as individuals turned to the birds for comfort and a regular supply of eggs. Customers could choose to bring home hens for as long as six months if they wished to. Someone who brought home chickens as pets for a little while said that she was hoping the birds would help her children. One of the kids especially loved this and said, "They're like little people."