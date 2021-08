It's been far too long since we've been graced with a Friday the 13th film, as the rights for the franchise happen to be tied up in lawsuits with the film's original creatives. Of the vast franchise, actor and stuntman Kane Hodder donned the hockey mask for four films, becoming a fan-favorite Jason through the years. Kane's final act as the machete-wielding camp counselor slayer came in 2002, with the sci-fi-oriented interpretation known as Jason X. The film was set in space and one of the most outlandish settings for a slasher film, but there's a universe in which Freddy vs. Jason could have seen Hodder stepping back into the role for one final time.