17 temporarily free and 56 on-sale apps and games for Friday

Welcome to Friday, everyone. I have a packed list today, primarily made up of game sales, thanks to many discounts on Square Enix titles. Of course, I also have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is a sale for My Time at Portia, a newly-released farming sim that's actually better than the Nintendo Switch version. Next, I have a sale for Chrono Trigger, one of Square Enix's best-known RPGs. Last but not least is the sale for This Is the Police, a dark and seedy crime game where you'll have to make some tough decisions as a clean or dirty police chief. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 56 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.