Sweet Potato Pie brings 'sweetgrass' to Pardeeville in September

PARDEEVILLE — Everything about Sweet Potato Pie is supposed to make audiences smile, including the name it picked 20 years ago. “Our name definitely needed to be memorable,” guitarist and mandolin player Sonya Stead said of the all-female group’s genesis in North Carolina. “Being four months pregnant, everything I could think of was related to food, and so it came down to Sweet Potato Pie and Stump Slung Chitlins.