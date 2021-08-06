Cancel
Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s new training aimed to prevent police misconduct, avoid mistakes while promoting wellness

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A new training at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Academy is meant to prevent misconduct, avoid police mistakes and promote officer health and wellness. “We’re human. Mistakes happen and we hope to be able to prevent the mistakes from happening by our colleagues looking out for each other and intervening when necessary,” said Instructor Deputy Chris Wells.

