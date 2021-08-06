Cancel
Washington Parish, LA

22nd Judicial District Court announces new COVID policies

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 5 days ago

On Thursday, District Judge Reggie Badeaux III announced new COVID-19 policies for the 22nd Judicial District Court, which includes Washington and St. Tammany parishes. All individuals are now required to wear a mask in the Washington Parish Courthouse and the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center. In addition, only people who are noticed with an in-person courthouse appearance, or have an appointment with an agency located in the courthouse, will be allowed to enter.

