DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students in Dickson county started the first day of school as the nation closely monitors a surge in COVID-19 cases. “Certainly as we see increases in the number of cases that are out there, it does concern us, we continue to monitor those, we monitor those on a daily basis, I guess our message to parents would be to be flexible and know that when changes are made those are in the best interest of all students and staff because we want our students and staff to be safe every day,” said Director of schools Danny Weeks.