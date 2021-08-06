Cancel
Para-Coat Technologies hires salesman

The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePara-Coat Technologies, a leader in engineered coatings, has hired Barry Thomas to its sales team. Thomas has been in sales management for the past 30 years, having worked in regional, national and international levels, calling on companies in the electronics, automotive, medical and industrial industries, selling soldering materials, specialty chemicals and parylene conformal coatings to advanced engineering departments, chemists and procurement personnel.

