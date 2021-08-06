Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University Of Minnesota Faculty Push For Vaccine Requirement

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – A group of professors and staff at the University of Minnesota are calling on the school to require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall, as the virus begins to surge again in the state. The Associated Press reported more than 500 people signing a letter supporting a vaccine mandate....

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Private Colleges#Wcco#The Associated Press#Twin Cities#Ap#Fda#Johns Hopkins University#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Jefferson University Hospitals Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine For Employees In Clinical Environments, Faculty & Staff In Academic Environments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Jefferson University Hospitals. The requirement is for all employees and medical staff who work in clinical environments, as well as faculty and staff in academic environments. The vaccine requirement comes as cases of the “highly contagious” Delta variant continue to increase. Employees have until Oct. 29 to meet the mandate. Jefferson tells the Philadelphia Business Journal they are working out details on how to handle medical and religious exemptions, but any of the 32,000 employees without exemptions who does not comply with the mandate will be terminated. “While we have the deepest appreciation and respect for all of our faculty, employees, students and patients, we must maintain a safe environment,” Jefferson said in a newsletter online. “This decision is based on the threat of the Delta variant, the strength of the science surrounding the vaccine, the many valued conversations we’ve had with our employees, and the overwhelming support for requiring vaccination from the CDC, and many major healthcare organizations, universities and professional societies.”
ABC6.com

Johnson & Wales announces COVID-19 vaccination requirement for faculty and staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) – Johnson & Wales University announced that all faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated for the coming semester on Thursday. According to the university, faculty and staff must have received at least one dose of the vaccine by August 30th, which is the first day of classes.
CollegesSun-Gazette

Penn State students, faculty call for required vaccinations to return to campus

Penn State faculty and students have renewed calls for the university to require the COVID-19 vaccine, writing in separate open letters that the university has a duty to protect the community as the Delta variant rapidly spreads nationwide. Both the respective grad and undergrad student governments at University Park published...
Educationthesetonian.com

Faculty group calls for stricter vaccine mandate, mask requirements

A Seton Hall faculty group has published a 'letter of concern' regarding the University’s reopening plans for the fall semester, calling for an enforceable vaccine mandate and an indoor masking requirement. The letter, made by the Seton Hall advocacy chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) with guidance...
CollegesPosted by
MIX 108

UMD Students Required to Get COVID Vaccine Upon FDA Approval

The University of Minnesota recently announced they'd require facial coverings indoors at all campuses, including UMD, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. On Monday they made a decision regarding vaccines. On Monday, August 9, University of Minnesota President Joan T.A. Gabel announced that all University of Minnesota students would be required...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

U of M to require students to be vaccinated

The University of Minnesota will require students attending all five of its campuses, including the University of Minnesota Rochester, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the shot gets full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected in the coming weeks, according to a letter from University President Joan Gabel.
Michigan StateIonia Sentinel-Standard

How Michigan's public universities will handle mask, vaccine mandates

One by one, Michigan colleges and universities have announced mask and vaccine mandates for the approaching school year. The measures are meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as concerns over the virus' delta variant escalate. The CDC on Wednesday bumped Michigan's transmission level up to substantial from high. The CDC updated its guidance to recommend that vaccinated people still don masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high or substantial.
Worcester, MAWCVB

UMass Medical School adds vaccine requirement for students, faculty

WORCESTER, Mass. — UMass Medical School is the latest Massachusetts university to announce it will require a COVID-19 vaccination for all faculty and staff for the fall. All faculty and staff employees of UMass Medical School, regardless of whether working on campus, in a hybrid model or remotely must get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7, UMMS said.
Arizona StateKTAR.com

Arizona’s 3 public universities to require face coverings in classrooms

PHOENIX – Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University, the state’s three public universities, on Wednesday each updated their COVID-19 policies to add classrooms to the list of places where face coverings will be required when classes start in the coming weeks. Arizona State University’s mitigation...
Stanford, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Stanford Requiring Weekly Coronavirus Tests For Students This Fall, Even If Vaccinated

STANFORD (CBS SF) – Officials at Stanford University announced that all students who will be coming to campus for in-person learning for Fall 2021 must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and undergo coronavirus testing every week, regardless of vaccination status. One of the first schools in the nation to implement such stringent measures, the new requirements were laid out in a statement Wednesday from Susie Brubaker-Cole, the school’s Vice Provost for Student Affairs. “Working together, we can monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 at Stanford, adjust requirements as needed, protect our friends and family, and keep campus as safe as possible for in-person learning...
EducationSFGate

Universities lead vaccine push for young New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Universities and colleges across New Mexico appear to be getting COVID-19 shots to young people at higher rates than the general public. With and without vaccine mandates, leaders colleges and universities say they’re on track to increasing vaccination rates on the state's campuses to levels far higher than their surrounding communities.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

UNF offers $100 incentive to students who get vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an effort to get more students vaccinated, the University of North Florida announced Monday it will give each student who gets vaccinated against the coronavirus $100 in “Ozzie Bucks” if they meet certain qualifications. Ozzie Bucks can be used anywhere on campus and students can spend...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Vaccine Policy Updates and Revisions Continue

The University of Minnesota will add the COVID-19 vaccine to its required immunization list once a vaccine is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, University President Joan Gabel announced Monday. The three vaccines publicly available are currently approved through the FDA's emergency use authorization process, but the...
Isabella County, MICentral Michigan Life

CMU Academic Senate calls for vaccine mandate with petition

In a statement on Tuesday, the Central Michigan University Board of Directors of the Faculty Association voiced their support for a resolution put forth by the Academic Senate Executive Board that would require vaccination for all eligible faculty, staff and students. A petition on Change.org, started by faculty, cited rising...
Politicshngn.com

$1,000 Retention Bonuses are Now Distributed to Employees; Will You Get One?

As part of the American Rescue Plan economic assistance package, states were given federal money to pay "retention bonuses" to select workers. The distribution has already begun. Who Will Receive the Retention Bonuses?. In a recently published article in Yahoo Finance, in March, the Department of Education announced that each...
Retailbizjournals

Todd Novak AIA, NCARB

Principal, National Market Sector Lead for Retail, Hospitality and Mixed-Use at RSP Architects. EDUCATION: Master of Architecture, University of Minnesota, Bachelor of Arts, University of Minnesota. Todd Novak AIA, NCARB has more than 25 years in designing and delivering successful commercial projects. He has led many notable mixed-use projects across...

Comments / 1

Community Policy