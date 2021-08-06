Build Your Brand with LinkedIn Stories

What’s up to 20 seconds long and goes POOF in 24 hours? A LinkedIn Story! LinkedIn Stories can be videos or images that are 1080 wide by 1920 high.

You can add stickers, GIFs, emojis, music, filters, text, and more to your LinkedIn Stories. Make them authentic and engaging and have a call to action, like a Swipe Up feature.

LinkedIn released the Stories feature in September 2020 after becoming popular on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Pinterest. Twitter started its version, called Fleets, in March 2020 but just shut down this feature this week.

What are some ideas of what to post?

Behind the Scenes

Brand Announcements

Career Achievements

Company Accolades

Content Releases

Events

Failures

Imperfect Moments

Insights and Tips

Job Postings

Lesson

LinkedIn Live

Official News

Opening a new office

Podcast

Partnership Related Events

Personal Achievements

Product Development

Question of the Day

Real-time Events

Shoutout

Storytelling

Successes

Tour

Updates

Why should you participate in LinkedIn Stories?

They can help to build your brand and show the human side of your business or yourself.

What are the Image Specs for LinkedIn Stories?

1080 wide x 1920 high

PNG or JPG

Aspect Ratio 9:16

What are the Video Specs for LinkedIn Stories?

1080 wide x 1920 high

Frame 30 FPS, square pixels

Supported by file types H264, MP4

Aspect Ratio 9:16

How do you access Stories?

You must access them from your mobile app and send them from your personal profile or any company page where you have admin rights.

Can you tag people?

Yes! Tag your speakers, clients, partners, investors, employees, or volunteers.

Can you see analytics?

Yes! While your Story is live, you can view insights for unique views, viewers, and your link clicked if you include Swipe-Up. On your Story, click on the eye icon bottom left.

Can you save your Story?

Yes! While your Story is live, click on the three dots at the top right and then download.

Can you delete your Story?

Yes! While your Story is live, click on the three dots at the top right and then delete.

Can you edit your Story after it is posted?

No!

Is your LinkedIn Story public, or can it be private?

Public by default

Can someone share your Story?

Yes! They can share it with their first-level connections.

How do I make a LinkedIn Story?

Here are LinkedIn’s directions with some basic steps below:

Open the mobile app

Open the home page

Click on the plus button beside your profile photo

Record a video or add an image

Add text, stickers, and more

Tag @ mention someone

Publish to share

Take the plunge and create your first LinkedIn Story if you have not yet done so.

