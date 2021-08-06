520 Ochsner Employees in Quarantine After Testing Positive With COVID

If you think life was rough trying to find toilet paper in March and April of 2020, imagine you are in need of health care and you can't find a nurse. That is getting to be a real possibility as the extremely high volume of COVID patients are taxing what is already a near "crisis level" in regards to a nursing shortage. And now, we can add to that the fact that over five hundred Ochsner Health employees, one of Louisiana's largest health care providers, have recently tested positive for COVID and are in quarantine.