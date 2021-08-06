Cancel
Do Less of This and You’ll Improve Heart Health

By Mat Lecompte
belmarrahealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of us have habits that are bad for us. The trouble is that you might not know how bad yours are. For example, would the grocery store or your favorite restaurant sell food that could kill you? I mean, what really makes some food healthy and some dangerous—especially if it’s gluten-free, made from natural ingredients, or appears just like something you’d make at home.

www.belmarrahealth.com

FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Eating This 3 Times a Day Can Boost Your Heart Health, New Study Says

While everyone may require a different plan of attack when it comes to maintaining their heart health, there's at least one universal truth: Everyone should be keeping an eye on their risk of cardiovascular disease. After all, about one in every four deaths in the U.S. is caused by heart disease, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides getting plenty of exercise and staying active, there may be other diet tricks that can help you maintain a healthy ticker. And according to one new study, eating one type of food item three times a day can provide a serious boost to your heart health, especially as you age. Read on to see what you should be adding to your meals.
NutritionPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist, and These Are the 7 Best Sources of Protein I Recommend Eating for Heart Health and Longevity’

While life is certainly bound to throw curveballs that we cannot anticipate or prevent, it still holds true that the food habits we live by now play a major role in how we will live and age in the future. It's something cardiologist Alejandro Junger MD, founder and medical director of the Clean Program and bestselling author of Clean ($10), preaches to patients on a regular basis.
DrinksEverydayHealth.com

Moderate Drinking May Be Good if Your Heart Is Bad, New Research Suggests

Evidence about alcohol’s effects on heart health — even among the general population — has been mixed. But new research indicates that drinking in moderation may not only be acceptable, but could have a slightly protective effect for people living with heart disease, according to a study published in BMC Medicine in July 2021.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

Strength Training Your Breathing Muscles Can Improve Heart Health, According to a New Study

Strength training can improve your bone mass, lean muscle mass, cardiovascular fitness, strength, and enhance your sense of well-being. But how often are you strength training your breathing muscles? There's no right or wrong answer, but according to a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association, doing high-resistance inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST) for five minutes a day can help aging adults prevent cardiovascular disease.
NutritionPosted by
Woman's World

Eating Carbs Every Day Can Have This Extra Health Benefit

You’re probably very well-acquainted with the old adage of drinking six to eight eight-ounces glasses of water per day to stay hydrated. However, there’s more to keeping your body in tip-top shape than just guzzling H2O. In fact, carbs can be a huge help if you want stave off dehydration and replenish your body with key nourishment it needs.
FitnessHouston Chronicle

Eating well is so expensive. How can I eat healthfully on a budget?

Q: I want to follow all your advice about eating well, but it seems so expensive. Got some suggestions on how to eat healthful foods on a budget?. A: There are many ways to eat healthfully without breaking the bank. Plus, the savings are not just at the grocery store. In the long run, eating healthfully saves you a lot of money on health care costs — because the results of a diet loaded with sugar, red meat, unhealthful fat and processed or fast food is chronic disease that comes with a big price tag, financially and emotionally. So here are four steps that will help you eat well for less:
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin K can benefit for your heart health

In a new study from Edith Cowan University, researchers found that people who eat a diet rich in vitamin K have up to a 34% lower risk of atherosclerosis-related heart disease (conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels). They examined data from more than 50,000 people taking part in the...
Weight Lossbelmarrahealth.com

Simple Tips to Lower Cholesterol

The advice about how to lower cholesterol can get boring. Eat less red meat, ditch processed food, and cut the sugar. I’m sure you get it by now. But that’s not all you can do. There are a variety of tools that can help you reduce cholesterol and lower triglycerides to improve heart health, quality of life, and perhaps allow you to live better for longer.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Health Habits You Should Never Do After 50, According to Doctors

Aging is inevitable and yet it's hard to admit it's happening. Inside, you feel like you're 24 years old still—wanting to make the most of life, maybe even more so now that you know there are more years behind you than ahead of you. And yet—no one told your body. It's not the same as it used to be. And acknowledging this can save your life. You just need to change a few habits. "Asking how you're going to achieve a dietary, fitness, material, or spiritual goal is unlikely to yield the result you seek," advises Strauss Zelnick, author of Becoming Ageless. "Instead, start by asking yourself a far more important question. It's one I asked myself years ago: 'What do I want?' That answer will drive every decision you make. It will also make the 'how' easier to pinpoint and, eventually, accomplish." Read on to learn about habits you should never do after age 50—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Alcohol on an Empty Stomach, Dietitian Says

If you read this headline and cringed just a tiny bit inside, you might be like a lot of us, recalling your younger years when skipping dinner before heading out to a party seemed like a brilliant way to save on calories. But, in the long run, drinking alcohol on an empty stomach can come with consequences to your health (and, yes, your weight loss goals). To help you understand the exact reasons this isn't a great idea, a dietitian is calling out the cautions.
Healththedoctorstv.com

What the Blue Poop Challenge Can Tell You about Your Health

Are you ready to take the blue poop challenge and what might it be able to tell you about your health?. The challenge involves eating foods that are dyed blue and then tracking how long it takes to see blue feces in the toilet and gastroenterologist Dr. Su Sachar and epidemiologist Dr. Tim Spector join The Doctors to discuss.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, new research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers...

