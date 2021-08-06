Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Redistricting Process To Focus First On Criteria, Hearings

jocoreport.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N.C. General Assembly’s election mapmakers will spend the next week debating and adopting criteria for this year’s redistricting process. The process will produce new maps for 2022 elections to the state House and Senate, along with North Carolina’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives. As early as this...

jocoreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Destin Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Redistricting Commission#Carolina Journal#The U S Census Bureau#North Carolinians#Democratic#The General Assembly#D Cumberland#Chairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Michigan redistricting panel OKs mapping process, schedule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s redistricting commission on Thursday approved a process and schedule to draft, propose and ultimately adopt congressional and legislative maps by year’s end. The 10-2 vote came after commissioners changed course and decided to initially bounce between crafting U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts...
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Public hearing on redistricting is Wednesday

CHARLESTON —A public hearing on the topic of the upcoming redistricting plans for West Virginia is scheduled for Wednesday in Keyser. Due to a decrease in population in the state as shown in the results of the 2020 Census, West Virginia will be losing one Congressional seat as well as going from 67 delegate districts to 100 single-member districts. The process to make the changes is under the direction of a West Virginia Legislature joint committee, with Sen. Charles Trump chairing the Senate committee and Del. Gary Howell chairing the House committee.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Redistricting Process Underway After Census Data Released

With the latest Census data released late last week, the process of redrawing the Congressional map for Pennsylvania begins. The state’s population surpassed 13 million, but lagged behind other states meaning that the state loses a Congressional seat. Experts believe that impact could be felt on the Western side of...
Advocacywfyi.org

Redistricting Reform Advocates Rally Ahead Of Statehouse Hearing

Redistricting reform advocates rallied outside the Statehouse Wednesday with a clear message for lawmakers – draw competitive legislative maps in an open, transparent way. The rally preceded the final meeting in an initial set of legislative hearings held around the state over the last few days. Marilyn Moran Townsend is...
Indiana Statedailyjournal.net

Hoosiers ask for transparent redistricting process at statehouse forum

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people filled the Indiana House chamber Wednesday during a forum on statewide redistricting at the Indiana Statehouse. Many people applauded loudly several times as members of the public told state lawmakers that they wanted the once-a-decade process of drawing new congressional and legislative election districts slowed down.
Plymouth, MNhometownsource.com

COLUMN: Laying the groundwork for a fair, transparent redistricting process

In Minnesota, we have a strong history of ensuring our voices are included and counted in the democratic process. Our track record of being #1 in voter participation is something we pride ourselves on, and with good reason: In 2020, despite the height of a global pandemic, nearly 80% of eligible voters in our state cast their ballots at the polls in person or through absentee voting. The last time we reached a level anywhere near that high was in 2004 with 78.77%. On the local level this election, one of our Plymouth precincts ranked #4 in the entire state for receiving the most absentee ballots. Minnesotans can be confident that our election system is safe, secure, accurate, and transparent because we’ve invested in the election infrastructure. These investments ensure ease and convenience. We’ve invested in Minnesotans and their fundamental right to participate in our democracy.
PoliticsPosted by
indyweeknc

N.C. Legislators Design Roadmap For Redistricting Process

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. North Carolina legislators met Thursday to set the ground rules for the redistricting process in a bid to complete drawing new legislative maps in early November. At a joint session Thursday of the House Standing Committee on Redistricting and the Senate Standing Committee on Redistricting and Elections, Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, said the intent is to abide by state laws and allow the State Board of Elections to print ballots in advance of the filing period for the 2022 elections starting on Dec. 6.
PoliticsValley News

What does census data mean for NH’s 2 congressional districts?

When the U.S. Census Bureau released raw data for New Hampshire’s once-in-a-decade count, the numbers revealed a slowly diversifying state whose population is growing in the Seacoast area but shrinking in the north and west. But the numbers also set the stage for a redistricting effort, one that could affect...
Utah County, UTABC 4

IN FOCUS: Citizen involvement in redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The U.S. Census Bureau released new data last week that states will use to redraw districts, called “redistricting,” around the country. The data came from the survey conducted every ten years to count everyone who lives in the country. Redistricting is the process of drawing new boundaries to help determine the ideal size of Utah’s Congressional, State Senate, State House of Representatives, and State Board of Education districts.
Utah Statecachevalleydaily.com

Utah Democrats keeping close eye on redistricting process

SALT LAKE CITY – The leaders of Utah’s Democratic Party have announced their intention to closely monitor the activities of the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission as it begins to redraw crucial voting district boundaries. “Voters should choose their elected representatives,” according to Democratic Party chair Jeff Merchant. “Elected representatives should...
Kansas StateChannel 3000

Kansas redistricting to focus on Democrat, cut rural clout

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Ten years of population shifts will boost the clout of the Kansas City and Wichita areas in Kansas politics and fuel a fight over redrawing the district of the only Democrat representing the state in Congress. The Republican-controlled Legislature must use U.S. Census data released this...
Presidential Electionncpoliticalnews.com

Proposed NC redistricting criteria nearly identical to successful 2019 effort, forbids "Partisan Considerations and Election Results Data"

Raleigh, N.C. – Legislators on North Carolina's Senate and House redistricting committees will consider adopting map-drawing criteria nearly identical to the successful 2019 redraw, which Democrats called "the most transparent redistricting process in history." Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke), who co-chairs the Senate Redistricting Committee, said, "There's no need to reinvent...
Uniontown, PAcatcountry1063fm.com

PUBLIC HEARINGS TO START ON CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING

With Pennsylvania set to lose one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the House State Government Committee will hold some hearings on the road. A total of eight hearings are scheduled for dates in August, September and October. With Indiana County in the Southwest region, the closest meeting will be at the State Theatre for the Arts in Uniontown on August 26th at 9:00 AM. The purpose of the meetings is to collect input from the public before the state legislature starts drawing the new lines for the U.S. Congress. After in-person and written testimony is considered, The House and Senate Government Committees will then work on drawing new congressional districts that will fairly and equitably represent the state. Currently, there are 18 congressional districts, but that number will go down to 17 based on the results of the 2020 census.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio legislators have a duty to the voters to do redistricting right, transparently and by the book: editorial

Ohio’s voters and Ohio’s elected state officials have a solemn compact: Voters ratify or amend the Ohio Constitution – which elected officials then swear to uphold. That’s doubly true about the 2021 redistricting process now underway that will be the first test of two voter initiatives mandating a far fairer approach to how Ohio draws its congressional and state legislative boundaries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy