Redistricting Process To Focus First On Criteria, Hearings

In Minnesota, we have a strong history of ensuring our voices are included and counted in the democratic process. Our track record of being #1 in voter participation is something we pride ourselves on, and with good reason: In 2020, despite the height of a global pandemic, nearly 80% of eligible voters in our state cast their ballots at the polls in person or through absentee voting. The last time we reached a level anywhere near that high was in 2004 with 78.77%. On the local level this election, one of our Plymouth precincts ranked #4 in the entire state for receiving the most absentee ballots. Minnesotans can be confident that our election system is safe, secure, accurate, and transparent because we’ve invested in the election infrastructure. These investments ensure ease and convenience. We’ve invested in Minnesotans and their fundamental right to participate in our democracy.