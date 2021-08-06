Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look.

While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set.

When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective Static” kicks featured knit uppers, as well as sheer monofilament stripe accents, atop semi-translucent exaggerated rubber soles. Her style retails for $720 on Farfetch.com .

This isn’t the first time the model has worn monochrome athleisure looks this summer. Last month, she was seen in an all-black sports bra and leggings during an afternoon workout. A week later, she donned a similar cream set by Naked Wardrobe for a shopping trip. Both outfits were paired with coordinating sneakers, giving them a stylish boost with monochrome palettes.

The model is no stranger to matching looks. This season, she’s worn numerous monochrome dresses and top-and-skirt sets from brands like Sami Miro Vintage, Miaou and With Jéan. These are regularly worn with coordinating sandals, sneakers and pumps by Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Amina Muaddi, among others. The styling hack, which involves pairing pieces in the same colors or prints for an effortless look, has caught on with the celebrity crowd this season. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, and Vanessa Hudgens have all worn similar matching sets in recent weeks.

Woods ‘ forays into fashion go past having a penchant for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, as well as a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She also launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.

Slip on a pair of gray sneakers this summer, inspired by Jordyn Woods.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Brooks Revel 4sneakers, $80 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cole Haan Zerogrand Overtake sneakers, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Cliff sneakers, $80.

