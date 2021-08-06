Marvel Future Revolution for Android preview: Worlds collide in this action-packed RPG

In theory, I’ve been playing Marvel Future Revolution quite avidly today. In practice? I’m not entirely sure. It’s so automated in places that it feels like I’m a spectator to the process, albeit one that can’t help but be drawn into its constant flurry of unlocks, experience gains, and that horrible sense that I’m achieving something. I’m just not entirely sure what it is. And yet here I am, ever so slightly tempted to go straight back to the game after I write this. But I know there are so many better ways to spend my time (at least so far) and yet…No, I’d best not return. Ok, maybe.