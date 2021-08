Governor John Bel Edwards says the current mask mandate applies to all students state-wide. Jeff Landry says not so fast. Without question, the biggest controversy surrounding our state's current mask mandate is the inclusion of K-12 students. Some believe that a mask mandate for students should be implemented by the schools themselves and the school boards. Others believe it should be the parents' sole responsibility. Of course, many have no disagreements when it comes to our kids wearing masks once the school year starts.