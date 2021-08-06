Vendors, Vets Welcome For Berkeley Community Pride Day

Archived Photo

BERKELEY – Officials are inviting vendors and more to the Community Pride Day and the September 11, 2001 remembrance ceremony.

Both events will be held on Saturday, September 11 at Veterans Park.

The day begins with vendors and family activities at 2 p.m. From 2-5 p.m., there will be performances by Central Regional band, chorus and more.

There are still spots for vendors. Any interested can visit BTREC.org or call the Recreation Department at 732-269-4456.

Area nonprofits will be selling food as fundraisers for their groups. Concert sponsors and other businesses will have booths to show off their wares and tell you about their products and services.

A remembrance ceremony for those we lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001 will be held at 5 p.m. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony and a speech by Mayor Carmen Amato. Anyone wishing to participate in the ceremony can call the Recreation Center or email Debbi Winogracki at DWinogracki@berkeleytownship.org.

From 6-7 p.m., Stiletto and the Saxman will perform, known for doo-wop, rat pack and other music.

From 7:30-9 p.m., New Power Soul will perform, playing high-energy R&B, 80s, alternative, and classic rock tunes.

At 9 p.m., the day will close out with fireworks sponsored by Aqua water company.

Bring a chair or a blanket to watch the shows.

For more information, visit Berkeley-Township on Facebook.