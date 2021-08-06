New York State’s “Enhanced” Excelsior Pass Plus Program
As a way to travel more freely from business to business, state to state, and even country to country, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the Excelsior Pass Plus program. This new pass option is being recognized by businesses, states, and countries that are looking for digital certified proof that customers and travelers have been vaccinated, or have been given a negative test result. The program builds upon the successes of the New York State’s Excelsior Pass, which has already been accessed by 3 million people*.www.buffalorising.com
Comments / 4