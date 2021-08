A new collaborative EP finds Shirley Collins living her best life. Shirley Collins’ late life renaissance is one of the most heartening stories of the past few years. Since she returned, triumphant, in 2016 with her first album for forty years, Collins has enjoyed the acclaim of an audience delighted by her reignited cultural role. Her follow-up, Heart’s Ease, provided balm when it was needed most last year. Now, at the age of eighty-six, she releases Crowlink, a collaborative EP which contains the most experimental work she has ever recorded. Embedded deep in her homeland, the South Downs chalk, the music seems to emanate from the land itself in a powerful affirmation of identity and place. Crowlink, high on the South Downs above the Seven Sisters, is Shirley’s favourite place “to sit and think about what’s gone, and what is to come”. It is where separation between realities has worn thin.