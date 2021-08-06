Cancel
Business

Adsquare Appoints Luise Weiss as VP Revenue

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdsquare, the global audience and location intelligence company, announced the appointment of Luise Weiss as VP revenue, effective 1st August 2021. Weiss, who has an extensive background in driving growth in the ad tech industry, will lead the sales strategy with a focus on cross-country collaboration and improved customer experience.

