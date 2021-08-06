Cancel
Stocks

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat after July jobs data

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was muted at the open on Friday, as a strong increase in jobs in July sparked concerns of higher inflation at a time when the Delta variant of the coronavirus has cast a shadow over a broader economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.2 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35077.44. The S&P 500 was flat at 4429.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.9 points, or 0.21%, to 14864.216 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#S P 500#Snapshot#Nasdaq Composite
