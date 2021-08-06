NHTSA investigates rollaway risk in Mercedes vans used for Amazon, other deliveries
There's no more ubiquitous sight these days than delivery trucks rushing through neighborhoods delivering online orders from Amazon and other retailers, and a lot of those vehicles are Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. But delivery drivers and those around the vans should be using some extra caution and situational awareness, as we're learning that federal safety officials are investigating Sprinters for a potentially "extremely dangerous" situation.www.autoblog.com
