A few days ago, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Pittsburgh Steelers players who haven’t been fully vaccinated are required to wear yellow wristbands at practice. It was also later revealed on our site that rookie running back Najee Harris was one of a few Steelers players that had been spotted wearing a yellow wristband based on photos posted on the team’s website. As of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like Harris is no longer wearing a yellow wristband.