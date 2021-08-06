Seattle-area dry streak ends at 51 days, with another heat wave on the horizon
The Seattle-area dry streak has finally came to an end after 51 days, falling just short of the all-time record. The streak of rain-less days at Sea-Tac Airport — where the National Weather Service measures local weather — concluded Thursday thanks to a hundredth of an inch of measured precipitation. While Sea-Tac fell short of the 55-day record set in 2017, it did tie a 1951 mark for the second most consecutive dry days.mynorthwest.com
