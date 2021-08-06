Wilton Library Lines: Summer reading, crafting, and drawing

It is August and there is still time for kids to get in on the action with Wilton Library’s “Tails and Tales” summer reading programs. Children, who are entering Kindergarten through the sixth grade can have a lot of fun with a Read and Bead reward system. Registration for the program takes place on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org using the library’s Wandoo Reader log. The children keep track of their reading and based on minutes read receive an assortment of beads for their necklaces. At different intervals, the kids will receive special beads and brag tags. The children’s program runs through Aug. 28. The “Teen and Tweens Tails and Tales” program is for children, who are entering the sixth grade through the 12th grade. They also keep track of their reading through Wandoo Reader on the website through Aug. 14. Based on their minutes read, they receive a ticket that will be applied to that week’s drawing for a $10 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate that can be used in Wilton Center. At the end of the program, all the tickets go back into a pool for a $100 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The teen program is supported by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.