Prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines injured in protests over move to make vaccines ‘mandatory’

By Janine Mendes-Franco
globalvoices.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines took to the streets on August 5 to protest proposed changes to the country's Public Health Act, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves found himself caught in the crosshairs. He was allegedly stoned by someone in the crowd on his way to parliament and is nursing a head injury after anger surged about the suggested removal of the word “voluntary” before “immunisation” in the Act, as well as concerns about whether or not people could continue to be exempted from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

