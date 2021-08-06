APD speaks with witnesses in deadly stabbing in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have identified and spoken with a potential witness to the Piedmont Park stabbing after releasing new photos Friday morning.

“The jogger shown in the previously released video clip and still photos has come forward. Homicide detectives have been speaking with him and he is cooperative,” Atlanta police said Friday.

Katie Janness, 40, and her beloved pup Bowie were stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park on 10th Street on July 28.

Earlier this week, APD released surveillance images of six people who were in or near Piedmont Park the night that Janness and her dog were killed.

On Friday, homicide investigators released three more photos of a jogger that may have been a witness, but now say they have spoken with him.

Anyone who knows any witnesses should encourage them to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. The reward in this case has been increased to $20,000.

The FBI has joined APD to assist with their investigation.

Janness’ partner, Emma Clark, told Channel 2 Action News that she lost her favorite person in the world.

“Heartbroken. Very sad,” Clark said. “I’ve been angry a lot of time because none of it makes any sense to me.”

Clark said she and Janness were never concerned about safety at the park.

“I want them to find whoever did this,” Clark said. “I’ve talked to Katie about this before. She never worried about her being out at night. It doesn’t seem like anything really is being done about it.”

The killings have also sparked rumors about a possible serial killer on the loose who may be targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community.

At a news conference Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed those claims.

“I know there have been several rumors that there is a serial killer on the loose in the city. We don’t have any evidence of that,” Bottoms said. “Also, that this was a hate crime — as of now, we don’t have any proof of that as well.”

