Prince William often told his mother, Princess Diana, that he did not want to be king, but Harry would say he would have the job if William didn’t want it. According to the Daily Mail, the British journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Paxman revealed on his Channel 5 documentary series, Paxman on the Queen’s Children (2019), that Diana once told her during a private lunch at Kensington Palace that when William was a child he often said “he didn’t really want to be king.”