Panama City, FL

Panama City Weather: 8/6/21 Morning Forecast

By Kristen Kennedy
mypanhandle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelatively drier air is coming in from the north/northeast today. It’s the reason why our rain chances will be overall limited – yes, we’re finally ending the work week with not so wet weather. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s along the coast, near 90 inland. Heading into the weekend, rain chances will rise (mainly being scattered in nature through the afternoon) as our normal summertime pattern returns. This means we won’t be under the influence of any fronts or pressure systems. Instead, the energy from the sun will work with moisture in the atmosphere to spark showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. In fact, this trend will continue into the next week. Temperatures are forecast to climb to the low 90s along the coast and reach for the mid-90s farther inland. Adding in the humidity, it will feel like the low 100s.

