Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. From next month, UK music festivals and other live events are to be protected by a £750m government-backed insurance scheme if they cannot legally go ahead because of Covid restrictions. It's been broadly welcomed by the industry, although some organisations warn the scheme doesn't cover events that would become uneconomical in the event of capacity being reduced due to social distancing coming back into force or star performers cancelling appearances.