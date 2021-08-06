Gov. Murphy: K-12 students must wear masks in school come September

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — School’s coming up fast, and Baltimore County Public Schools are reminding parents and caregivers to register their children for school to ensure their smooth transition into class. “We want to see every BCPS student in class and ready to learn on Monday, Aug. 30,” said Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Parents and caregivers of children who will be new to our schools – including parents of Preschool, PreKindergarten, and Kindergarten students – are encouraged to register their children now. Registering before the school year starts ensures that schools can be better prepared to welcome and educate all students.” To enroll in kindergarten, students must be five by September 1. Preschool and PreKindergarten seats are limited, and are placed on a priority basis based on financial or educational need once seats are filled. To enroll in preschool, students must be three by September 1 and for PreKindergarten, students must be 4 by September 1. You can register your student through the Focus Parent Portal. Learn more about the portal in this informational video. The password for the video is “Baltimore.”