Gov. Murphy: K-12 students must wear masks in school come September

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy announced on Friday that K-12 students must wear masks in school at the start of the upcoming school year. Faculty and staff will also have to wear face coverings. “Due to the recent and rampant spread of delta variant and no child under 12 can be vaccinated,...

