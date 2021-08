If ghosts, or spirits, or paranormal activity gives you anxiety or nightmares you should just stop reading because it's about to get real eerie real quick. I am oddly fascinated by paranormal activity. I have no idea why considering my number one fear is death. It's the unknown that scares the heck out of me. So, why do I watch and read about the paranormal activity? I do not know. I do know this vacant house is what nightmares are made of.