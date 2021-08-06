Requiem for a forest

Deep in the ancient forest the animals, birds and insects were gathered around a great clearing. They had come to discuss the faint and distant warnings that had recently reached them. From across the Mystic River whispers reached deep into the forest. Strange forebodings came on the wings of majestic birds. Insects buzzed with unknown dread. The deer moved in a wave of fear. Something unknown, perhaps deadly, was threatening to reach the Great Forest by winter’s start. The meeting went late into the moonlight. In the wee hours of the morning it was decided that a Forest Protection System was to be built on the far side of the Mystic River. The scorpion, known for architectural and engineering skills, would take responsibility for the important project to be completed by fall’s end.