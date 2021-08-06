Requiem for a forest

Sweet tasting blueberries are a popular food for animals and humans in mid to late summer. Blueberry jam or fresh blueberries on top of some corn flakes is hard to beat. We have several types of wild blueberries in our area, but they all have similar features. All are shrubs with many branches, with two-inch leaves that are spear shaped, smooth edged, and a short stem. The spring blooming flowers are small, white, and bell-like. The twigs of blueberries often grow in a zigzag pattern and can be green or reddish in color. The berries themselves are fairly small (pea sized) and blue when ripe in late July and August. They may be glossy in appearance or look like they have a white powder on them.
