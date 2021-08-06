Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Aug 6

August's first casualty of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District is a resident of Patrick County, whose death was recorded by 5 p.m. Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health. This came on a day when the health district reported a spike to 30 new cases and 1 more hospitalization as the virus continues to spread across Virginia. Statewide there were 1,845 new case reported this morning, and the 7-day average is now at 1,469, having nearly doubled in a week. This is the fifth Patrick County resident to be reported to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past month -- one death later was subtracted from the data -- and the third in the past three weeks, but we don't know when this death actually occurred. VDH goes through a weeks-long process of evaluating records before adding to its database. We know this to be the 47th victim of COVID-19 in Patrick County and the 333rd in the health district. All data are tracked by a person's residence, and we never know much about victims of the disease. But shifts in the data show us that this was a white male between the ages of 60 and 69. Patrick County has by far the lowest vaccination rate in the health district and the third-lowest for first shots and second-lowest for total vaccinated among all localities in Virginia. The 30 new cases in the health district is the largest single day since May 8, when 44 cases were reported in an abnormal spike, such as data cleanup. There have been 142 new cases in the past 7 days. Franklin County (with 13) and Henry County (with 12) accounted for almost all the new cases, but Martinsville had 3, and Patrick County had 2. Franklin County had the new hospitalization. The district's 7-day average rose another 11%, to 20, and its rate per 100K is now at 14.7, just about doubling in a week. Last Friday those numbers were 10 and 7.4. VDH later Friday will post its updated report on the spread and effect of variants across Virginia.