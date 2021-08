Just as beloved for their narrative twists and turns and their compelling visual flair, Dario Argento films are just as iconic for their soundtracks, with Mondo confirming today that they will be releasing the soundtrack to his giallo film The Bird with the Crystal Plumage on vinyl. One of Argento's earlier films, it marked a partnership with iconic composer Ennio Morricone, with this new release being limited to 1,500 units. This new pressing of The Bird with the Crystal Plumage soundtrack on vinyl will be going on sale this Wednesday, August 11th at the Mondo Record Shop beginning at 12 p.m. CT.