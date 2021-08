Most of my life I had very little interest in politics. However, I did research the candidates and issues before I voted. I never paid much attention to the electoral process. Over the last six years, I have learned that we have a lot of problems in our system. I always believed that democracy would last forever. I now realize that we could soon see the end of democracy. I wonder how many people would actually want a dictatorship. Voting would no longer be necessary because one party would always win (like Russia). I believe we need the multiple-party system to ensure our freedoms.