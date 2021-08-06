Former SOULFLY Guitarist MARC RIZZO Launches HAIL THE HORNS, Announces 'Best-Of' Compilation
Guitar virtuoso Marc Rizzo (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY) has launched HAIL THE HORNS, a new project alongside bassist Tony Campos (STATIC-X, FEAR FACTORY, SOULFLY) and drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (DEAD BY WEDNESDAY, ELLEFSON). The trio has recorded a cover of the KISS classic "God Of Thunder", with Campos handling lead vocals. The track was recorded by Joey Concepcion and Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio) and mixed by Matthew Nevitt (Inkei Studios). A lyric video for the track is available below.www.blabbermouth.net
