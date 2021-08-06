Cancel
Rock Music

Former SOULFLY Guitarist MARC RIZZO Launches HAIL THE HORNS, Announces 'Best-Of' Compilation

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitar virtuoso Marc Rizzo (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY) has launched HAIL THE HORNS, a new project alongside bassist Tony Campos (STATIC-X, FEAR FACTORY, SOULFLY) and drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (DEAD BY WEDNESDAY, ELLEFSON). The trio has recorded a cover of the KISS classic "God Of Thunder", with Campos handling lead vocals. The track was recorded by Joey Concepcion and Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio) and mixed by Matthew Nevitt (Inkei Studios). A lyric video for the track is available below.

Musictheprp.com

Marc Rizzo Focusing On New Bands Amid Rumors Of His Exit From Soulfly

Rumors abound that guitarist Marc Rizzo has exited Soulfly, a band he has been a member of since 2003. Public speculation began to pick up steam yesterday, August 05th when it was announced that Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares will be taking on the lead guitars in Soulfly for their immediate touring.
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Genesis announces ‘The Last Domino?’ compilation

Genesis is releasing its first compilation that features the band’s legendary hits with choice album cuts from across their stunning career. Genesis – The Last Domino? will be available on 2 CD and 4 LP on November 19th via Rhino Records. Having sold around 100 million albums to date, the...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Hail the Horns (Soulfly, Fear Factory, Dead By Wednesday) release KISS cover, “God of Thunder”

Share the post "Hail the Horns (Soulfly, Fear Factory, Dead By Wednesday) release KISS cover, “God of Thunder”" New metal project Hail the Horns – consisting of guitar shredder Marc Rizzo (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Nino), bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, Soulfly) and drummer Christian “Opus” Lawrence (Dead By Wednesday, Ellefson) – have released a cover of the KISS classic tune “God of Thunder” — stream the song below via an official lyric video created by Christine Samaroo.
Tempe, AZignitemusicmag.com

SOULFLY | Announce Dino Cazares Will Join Band For U.S. Tour!

Today, metal icons SOULFLY have announced that FEAR FACTORY‘s Dino Cazares will be joining the band on stage for the upcoming U.S. Tour! The 33-date trek kicks off on August 20 in Albuquerque, NM, and will make stops in New York, Chicago, and Austin before concluding in Tempe, AZ on September 25th. The final date will be a family celebration as it will include performances by INCITE, GO AHEAD & DIE, HEALING MAGIC. Joining the band for select dates are NIVIANE and SUICIDE PUPPETS.
Public Healththeprp.com

Marc Rizzo Says Soulfly Offered No Financial Support For Bandmembers Or Crew During COVID-19 Pandemic: “I Never Really Got Even Got A Phone Call From Anybody In The Soulfly Camp”

Following this past weekend’s announcement from Soulfly frontman/guitarist Max Cavalera that they had essentially fired their lead guitarist Marc Rizzo for “personal reasons”, Rizzo himself has once again spoken out. Revealing Rizzo‘s dismissal late last week, Cavalera stated:. “Right now, for the tribe, I wanna address something that is going...
Public Healthmetalinjection

Marc Rizzo Claims SOULFLY Didn't Support Him During The Pandemic

After fans being perplexed by the addition of Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares to their live lineup, Soulfly has finally announced they've parted ways with guitarist Marc Rizzo. Rizzo played in the band for 18 years and said he's currently very focused on a slew of new solo projects at the moment.
Public HealthGuitar World Magazine

Marc Rizzo says he “got no support from Soulfly” throughout the pandemic

Marc Rizzo has opened up on his recent departure from metal juggernauts Soulfly, saying he's received “no support” from the band in the past year. In a new conversation with Pierre Gutiérrez of Rock Talks, the guitarist details how the past year has been “very difficult”, adding that he “had to go back and get a day job” to cope with the financial strain of the pandemic.
Albuquerque, NMBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MARC RIZZO On SOULFLY Split: 'The Fans Realized What Was Going On All These Years'

Former SOULFLY guitarist Marc Rizzo says that the support from the fans has been "overwhelming" following his announcement that he was exiting the band. Although Rizzo's departure from SOULFLY wasn't officially announced until Saturday (August 7), it was widely speculated that he was out of the group two days earlier when it was revealed that FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares will play guitar for SOULFLY on the band's upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off on August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
DrinksBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD And His Brother To Launch 'Hails & Horns' English Bitter Ale

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford and his "beer aficionado" brother Nigel have teamed up with Backyard Brewhouse from their hometown of Walsall, a large industrial town in West Midlands County in England, U.K., to make the Hails & Horns modern English bitter Halford ale. The beer will premiere exclusively at this coming weekend's Bloodstock Open Air festival.
Grand Ronde, ORBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TESLA Kicks Off Summer Tour Without Guitarist FRANK HANNON; HOWIE SIMON Steps In

TESLA played the first two shows of its summer 2021 tour — August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon and August 6 in Grand Ronde, Oregon — without guitarist Frank Hannon. Filling in for him was Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET, STRYPER), who previously stood in for Hannon in September 2018. No reason was given for Frank's absence from the current tour.
Rock MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Megadeth Announce James LoMenzo as Touring Bassist

Megadeth have announced that former bassist James LoMenzo will reenter the fold and join the band on the imminent Metal Tour of the Year. “I’m happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the Metal Tour of the Year,” bandleader Dave Mustaine said in a statement. “Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America.”
Bristow, VABLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch KORN Perform In Bristow, Virginia

Fan-filmed video footage of KORN's August 11 performance at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia can be seen below. KORN and STAIND's 28-date joint tour will make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival on September 23.
