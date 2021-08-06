Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Jose Andino Joins ABC News in Key Senior Role

By Brian Steinberg
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Andino, a senior executive at CBS News, has joined ABC News as its vice president of process management, one of the first major hires by Kim Godwin, the Walt Disney unit’s new president. Godwin announced the hire at her Friday-morning editorial meeting, according to two people familiar with the...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Nbc Universal#Cbs News#Abc News Hunts#Nbc Universal#Telemundo#Cnbc#Cnn#Mediapro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WorldABC7 Los Angeles

'GMA' anchor Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years

NEW YORK -- After more than 20 years with ABC News, "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Dan Harris announced Sunday that he's leaving the company in two months. The former "Nightline" co-anchor said he made the "difficult decision" so he can focus on "Ten Percent Happier," a meditation-focused movement he started after having a panic attack on-air.
Celebritiesbizjournals

Media: Kasie Hunt leaves NBC News

Kasie Hunt is leaving NBC after being of the network's leading correspondents on Capitol Hill. Variety reports that Hunt is moving to CNN, although representatives did not confirm anything. Hunt has been with NBC News since 2013, working on MSNBC and NBC News Now, its streaming news service. Most recently,...
NFLSFGate

Nate Burleson to Join 'CBS This Morning' in Anchor Shake Up

There will be a surprising new face waiting to greet viewers at “CBS This Morning.”. Nate Burleson, the former NFL wide receiver and current CBS Sports football analyst, is joining the program, according to three people familiar with the matter. These people said Burleson is seen as a potential successor to some of the current anchors at the show, and the move will break up the current group of co-anchors: Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. Mason, a veteran CBS News correspondent who has filled many roles, including as interim anchor of “CBS Evening News,” is expected to depart and take on a new role as a cultural correspondent. King, who has been with “CBS This Morning” since 2012 and has stood at the center of the show since it was revamped following the departure of Charlie Rose, has a contract that ends next year.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

ABC News Moves Closer to Finding Top Producer for 'Good Morning America'

ABC News is moving closer to finding a new executive producer for its flagship “Good Morning America” broadcast after a weeks-long search, according to two people familiar with the matter, a critical decision for Kim Godwin, who was named president of the Walt Disney-backed unit in April. Godwin, a former...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt who quit live on-air ‘has been poached by CNN’

CNN has poached MSNBC host and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt in a huge bet on streaming.Ms Hunt announced live on-air on 16 July that she was leaving MSNBC and promised an update on her next step “in the coming weeks”.She didn’t reveal at the time that she’s joining CNN to focus on content for streaming, as reported by variety.com/2021/tv/news/kasie-hunt-departure-nbc-news-msnbc-1235021493/">Variety.The gamble by CNN president Jeff Zucker involves trying to hire dozens of people to help the WarnerMedia outlet win the streaming wars, two people with knowledge of behind the scenes moves told Variety.One person with knowledge of the deal told...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

NewsNation Hires Dan Abrams to Host New Prime Time Show to Compete With Fox, CNN and MSNBC

NewsNation has hired Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams to host a new prime time show as the network expands its programming. Dan Abrams Live will debut on NewsNation, the cable news network launched by Nexstar Media Group, on September 27. It will air on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Variety, which broke the news, reported that Abrams will remain in his role with ABC News.
WorldPosted by
Deadline

‘World News Tonight With David Muir’ Again Wins Total Viewers, But ‘NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt’ Tops In Key Demographics During Olympic Weeks

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt won key demographics during the two weeks of the network’s Olympics coverage, while World News Tonight with David Muir continued its streak atop total viewers. Last week, Nightly News drew 1.44 million viewers in the 25-54 demo, compared to 1.34 million for World News Tonight and 798,000 for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. The Holt-anchored newscast also topped in the 18-49 demo, with an average of 1.05 million, compared to 924,000 for World News Tonight and 571,000 for CBS Evening News. The Muir-anchored newscast has been leading in the demos so far this season. Last...
WorldPosted by
TVLine

Good Morning America's Dan Harris Announces ABC News Exit — Watch

Good Morning America weekend anchor Dan Harris is leaving ABC News. Harris, who spent the past two decades serving in multiple roles at the network, expects to make his exit in two months, he announced on Sunday’s broadcast. “This was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “It’s been a lot to juggle, and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.” Harris made mention of the continuing demands of his own media venture called Ten Percent Happier, which focuses on teaching meditation to skeptics. The anchor has frequently discussed on air...
TV & VideosPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Anchor Rob Nelson exits struggling cable channel NewsNation

Veteran news anchor Rob Nelson is leaving Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation less than a year after the struggling cable news channel’s launch. Nelson had been the anchor of “NewsNation Prime,” the nightly prime-time news program on the Chicago-based national channel. He joined the startup after stints at ABC’s New York station WABC-TV and ABC News.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Mike Rowe Joins Fox Business Primetime in New Documentary-Focused Schedule

Finance and politics aren’t the only things on the schedule at Fox Business Network. The Fox Corp.-owned outlet, which in recent years has generated its biggest ratings for a show led by Lou Dobbs that burnished a distinctly right-leaning brand of politics, will in September stock the bulk of its primetime grid with documentary-style programming featuring hosts like Mike Rowe, country music star John Rich, Stuart Varney and Cheryl Casone. The shows will focus on people at work, real estate, and even home remodeling.
TV & VideosRadio Online

ABC News' Podcast ''The Dropout'' Returns with New Episodes

ABC News' podcast "The Dropout" returns with new episodes as Elizabeth Holmes -- once the youngest self-made female billionaire -- goes on trial for alleged fraud, facing decades in prison, if convicted. The program is hosted by ABC News Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who's spent more than a decade covering business and five years investigating Holmes.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Claudia Milne Named Senior VP Standards & Practices At CBS News And Stations

Claudia Milne will oversee standards and practices across CBS News and stations, after she was tapped as a new senior VP for the division. Milne joined the network in 2019 as managing editor of CBS This Morning and took on additional responsibilities, like breaking news, last year. She’ll start in her new post in September, reporting to Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, who were named in April as presidents and co-heads of CBS News and Stations, as the two divisions were merged together. In a statement, Khemlani said, “There is nothing more important than ensuring the credibility of our reporting, on every platform, and Claudia’s commitment to the highest standards will serve the entire division well as we move forward into the future.” Added McMahon, “She is someone our journalists will be able to utilize as an additional resource and North Star.” Before joining the network, Milne was the senior editor of video at ProPublica, and previously was the head of live TV for Bloomberg TV. She spent the majority of her career at the BBC, working as a producer for broadcast programs and for digital platforms. Her father, Stephen Milne, worked as an editor in CBS News’ London bureau for 30 years.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

CNN Confirms Anchor Kasie Hunt Will Join CNN Plus

Kasie Hunt, a veteran of NBC News, will join CNN’s soon-to-launch streaming outlet as an anchor and national affairs analyst. She will start work at the WarnerMedia news outlet on September 7. Hunt is the first anchor to be named at the new service, CNN Plus, which is slated to...
TV & VideosAdWeek

Week of August 2 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1, Posts Week-to-Week Audience Growth

Fox News Channel was the most-watched network during the week of August 2, both in total day and in primetime dayparts. In addition to finishing No. 1 in total viewers, Fox News also finished No. 2 on basic cable in the A25-54 total day demo (after finishing No. 3 in that measurement the previous week). The network finished No. 2 on basic cable in the primetime A25-54 demo after finishing No. 6 in the measurement the previous week.
Worldnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that. Harris has enjoyed a...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Fans Reacts as Longtime Anchor's Surprise Exit

Journalist Dan Harris surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving Good Morning America's weekend edition after 21 years at ABC News. The decision inspired an outpouring of support from GMA viewers, who were sad to see him go. Harris, 50, plans to spend his time working on his 10 Percent Happier meditation app and podcast, inspired by his 2014 book 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Really Works – a True Story. Harris plans to stay on Weekend GMA for the next two months.

Comments / 1

Community Policy